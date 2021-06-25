In what can only be described a sgood news, Rajasthan on Thursday recorded no Covid-19 death for the first time since March 30.

“It is quite satisfactory that no death has been reported in the state on Thursday after months.” Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted.

The state achieved this feat after around 85 days since the second Covid wave hit.

Rajasthan’s cumulative death count stands at 8,905. Active COVID-19 cases in Rajsthan have come down to 2,019 and recovery rate went up to 99 per cent.

The state recorded 147 new Covid cases pushing the total tally to 9,51,695.

The recovered cases rose to 9,40,771.