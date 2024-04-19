Rajasthan records over 51% turnout in first phase polls in 12 LS seats

Rajasthan on Friday recorded an average voter turnout of approximately 51.25 per cent in the first phase polls across 12 Lok Sabha constituencies. The polling concluded peacefully across 24,370 polling centres, with no report of any untoward incident.

The political fate of 114 contestants, including two Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghawal and Bhupendra Yadav, is now locked in the EVMs. The voter turnout was registered at a record low in these constituencies in the current election, compared to the 2019 LS polls when the turnout ranged between 55 and 74.77 per cent.

“It was an incident-free and fair poll across 12 districts in Rajasthan”, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Vishal Bansal told The Statesman.

Isolated incidents of quarrels and clashes were reported between supporters of political parties at some places away from the polling booths. The police promptly intervened and took stern action to control the situation effectively, the ADGP said.

Sriganganagar recorded the highest turnout of 60.27%, followed by Bikaner 49.43%, Churu 57.44%, Jhunjhunu 44.97%, Sikar 48.85%, Jaipur-rural 48.67%, Jaipur 57.38%, Alwar 53.31%, Bharatpur 46.23%, Karauli-Dholpur 43.22%, Dausa 45.63%, and Nagaur 55.63%.

The exact voter turnout figures are being tabulated and will be declared later tonight, a spokesman for the Chief Electoral Office told reporters here.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and his family members exercised their franchise at a polling booth in Sidharth Nagar in Jaipur. Among others, who went for early voting, included Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Bhupendra Yadav (who are also in the fray), Congress leader Sachin Pilot, PCC president Govind Singh Dotasra, RLP president and LS candidate from Nagaur Hanuman Beniwal.

The BJP contested all 12 seats while the Congress formed an alliance with CPI-M for the Sikar seat, and BSP on all 12 seats. Besides, candidates from 24 other political parties participated in the elections. Altogether, 102 male and 12 female candidates tried their poll fortunes in the first phase of polls.