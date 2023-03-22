Rajasthan railway stations in for a world-class look

Under the AMRUT Scheme, 82 railway stations in Rajasthan will now be elevated to the status of world-class stations. By upgrading a railway station completely, the building of the station will be completely changed.

This includes Balotra in Barmer to Gangapur City railway stations in Sawai Madhopur. So, apart from Jaipur and Jodhpur, stations of big cities like Ajmer and Udaipur are also included.

The buildings of major stations like Jodhpur, Udaipur, Ajmer, Jaipur, and Jaisalmer will be made world-class. There will also be a cafeteria arrangement with it. The station building in Jaipur will be made 3 story. Efforts will be made to develop C-grade and B-grade stations and make them better than before.

This scheme was started in the year 2023. In this, work is being done to develop more than one thousand railway stations of the country.

In order to provide world-class facilities to the passengers, the access of passengers to the railway station, free Wi-Fi facility, as well as the quality of toilets and waiting rooms, will be improved.

There are 586 railway stations in the state. These include Barmer, Balotra, Bikaner, Deshnok, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Didwana, Degana, Alwar, Beawar, Fatehpur Shekhawati, Chittorgarh Junction, Bhilwara, Baran, Chhabra, Gangapur City, Bharatpur, Abu Road, Ajmer, Asalpur, Jobner, Bandikui, Bhawanimandi, Vijaynagar, Bundi, Chanderiya, Churu, Rataniya Kala, Falna, Fatehnagar, Gandhinagar Jaipur, Jodhpur, Ajmer, Jaipur, Udaipur are included.