Rajasthan petroleum dealers defer strike after govt assurance

The Rajasthan Petroleum Dealers Association (RPDA) on Friday deferred its strike for ten days after an assurance from the state government to set up a high-powered committee to review its demand to reduce VAT on petrol and diesel at par with the Punjab state.

Pratap Singh Khachariawas, the food and civil supplies minister and a government envoy, told The Statesman that the talks were held with the association delegation this noon and it was decided to set up a committee to review its demand for VAT reduction on fuel.

“We have called off the strike at 4:30 pm, opened the outlets and decided to wait for the government’s high-powered committee decision in the next ten days,” Suneet Bagai, its patron, said.

“The last two days’ token strike of petrol dealers (outlets) in the state have caused a loss of Rs 100 crore VAT to the state government, and when our voice was not heard, it was decided to go on indefinite strike since morning,” Bagai said.

“We are paying about 19 percent VAT on petrol and diesel, while the Punjab government charges around 9.5 percent VAT, is it not justified,” he added.

In Rajasthan, the petroleum dealers association conducted a symbolic strike on Wednesday and Thursday demanding a reduction in VAT like in Punjab. It was warned that if the demands were not met, there would be an indefinite strike from Friday. Petrol pumps were closed in 47 districts of the state since morning.