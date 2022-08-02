Rajasthan Minister claims he was offered Rs 25 cr in Rajya Sabha polls

Known for his funny political statements since he was in BSP, Rajasthan Minister of State for Soldier Welfare Rajendra Singh Gudha, on Tuesday, claimed that he was offered Rs 25 crore in recently held Rajya Sabha polls for his vote to a candidate other than the of the Congress, but he did not accept it because his wife told him against doing so.

Similarly, during the alleged horse-trading to topple the Gehlot government in 2020, he said he was offered Rs.60 crore, but his children and wife did not allow him to accept that offer, Gudha, defected the BSP to join Congress in 2019 along with five other BSP MLAs, was addressing students of a private school gathering in Udaipurwati in the Jhunjhunu district.

Gudha said, “Raajya Sabha chunaavon ke samay ek vote ke badale 25 karod rupe dene ka ophar mila. Do saal pahale Congress mein bagaavat ke samay aae siyaasee sankat ke samay 60 karod rupe ke ophar ka daava kiya hai. (At the time of the Rajya Sabha elections, an offer was made to give Rs 25 crore for one vote. Two years ago, during the political crisis at the time of rebellion in the Congress, Rs 60 crore was offered).

Gudha quoted his wife and children’s reaction: “We do not need money, your image would be tarnished. We need respect.” He told school children, “When all the kids think this, the country would automatically purify itself”.

However, he did not name anyone, nor did he mention any party.

When Gudha was in the BSP, he had told the assembly he got the paid ticket in assembly poll-2018 by paying a fee to party high command.

As the video went viral on a certain WhatsApp group, the Congress and Opposition leaders triggered a debate on horse trading. The Rajya Sabha polls were held for four seats in June, the BJP had supported an independent candidate and media baron Subhash Chandra, but he lost and the Congress won three out of four seats.

Commenting on Gudha’s statement, Rajasthan Education Minister Dr B D Kalla said the horse trading has been tried many times in Rajasthan. Someone must have made such an offer to him, only he can tell about it. It is certain that there have been many attempts to do horse trading in Rajasthan”.

Leader of Opposition (BJP) Gulab Chand Kataria commented that it was the internal dissension of ministers in the Congress government. As the so-called minister unable to meet the public needs at his own or under the party leadership, Gudha was making such comments. “Inki kohni par gud laga diya hai (Now, he is unable to eat it or remove it by giving a ministerial post),” Kataria added.