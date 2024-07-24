Rajasthan govt, HUDCO sign MoU for renewable energy boon

The Government of Rajasthan and Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for renewable energy from a 400 MW solar power plant in Jaisalmer.

Addressing the virtual inauguration ceremony of the MoU, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said that the state government is determined to make Rajasthan a leader in the energy sector and to strengthen the infrastructure for drinking water and irrigation.

He said the state government will arrange all necessary financial resources to realise this resolution, adding that the MoU signed with HUDCO will be a milestone in achieving the goal of developing Rajasthan.

The Chief Minister said that the production of renewable energy from a 400 MW solar power plant in Jaisalmer on Wednesday by ReNew, a leading company in renewable energy, is an important step towards making the state self-reliant. Production of the remaining 200 MW will begin by October.

Sharma said that this will increase the state’s renewable energy capacity. Adding renewable capacity will reduce the cost of electricity, resulting in lower tariffs for consumers and savings for the government. This plant will be able to supply electricity to Rajasthan Discom at very cheap rates.

HUDCO signed the MoU worth Rs 1 lakh crore with the state government, under which a loan of Rs 20,000 crore per year will be provided for infrastructure projects such as water, irrigation and electricity over the next 5 years. On Wednesday, HUDCO handed over a cheque for Rs 1,577 crore to RWSSC for the Jal Jeevan Mission.

It is worth mentioning that ReNew will make extensive investments in renewable energy, including 5,500 MW of renewable energy projects and the establishment of a 4 GW solar module manufacturing plant at Mahindra World City, Jaipur. The 400 MW solar power plant in Jaisalmer is a part of this investment.