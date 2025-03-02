58th edition of The Statesman Vintage & Classic Car Rally flagged off amid fanfare

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Chairman Arvinder Singh Sahney along with HUDCO Chairman Sanjay Kulshrestha, Special Commissioner of Delhi Police Madhup Tiwari, Joint Commissioner of Police Deepak Purohit and Veedol Corporation Ltd Senior Vice-President Naresh Sharma on Sunday fagged off the much-awaited 58th Edition of The Statesman Vintage & Classic Car Rally in the national capital, in presence of The Statesman Ltd Chairman RP Gupta, Managing Director Ravindra Kumar, and Director Vineet Gupta.

The rally was flagged off from The Statesman House at Barakhamba Road in Delhi at a glittering ceremony.

Before flagging off the car Rally, the dignitaries, accompanied by Mr R P Gupta, had a look at the classic beauties and also posed for photographs with their proud owners.

Over a hundred cars including classic saloons, luxurious Rolls Royces, Chevrolet Impala, the popular VW Beetle, Jeeps, Land Rover, FIATs among other unique cars were seen in the rally.

The 1914 John Morris fire engine, owned by the Rail Museum, smaller vintage and classic cars and outstation cars were among the other highlights of the event. Another key attraction was the women bikers.

Soon after the flag-off ceremony, the participating vintage and classic cars headed to JP Hospital, Greater Noida via Mahamaya Underbridge to reach the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium near India Gate.

The Statesman Vintage & Classic Car Rally is an annual event that takes place in Delhi and Kolkata. It’s one of the oldest continuously run events in India and the sub-continent.