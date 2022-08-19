Rajasthan Govt to give free smartphone to get 1.33 crore women

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, on Friday, announced that his government would soon provide free smartphones to 1.33 crore women with three-year internet service under a public welfare scheme.

Speaking at the DigiFest-2022 at Birla Auditorium, Gehlot said the smart phone would also enable children of these women recipients to do Online study besides the village women will get the most benefits after receiving the smartphone.

Interacting with youths present in the DigiFest, the CM said the next year’s annual budget 2023-24 would be devoted to youths and students, and asked them to provide their maximum inputs as suggestions to the government.

The CM said his government in the last 44 months of governance has created over 1.30 lakh jobs and given employment, and about one lakh new jobs were in the pipeline for completion in various departments.

On opening up of new varsities, Gehlot said there were only six universities when he became the CM in the first time, now there are 89 universities in the state, and of the 33 districts, 30 will soon have medical colleges. Hence, the students would not have to migrate to other states for their studies, and there are many more IIT, Triple IT, AIIMS running very successfully, he claimed.

In his budget speech in 2022-23, the CM had announced to give free smartphones to women in September this year.