Rajasthan govt annonces Rs 15 crore aid to flood-hit Himachal

The Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tonight announced a financial assistance of Rs. 15 crore to help the people suffering from a difficult situation created by heavy rains and landslides in Himachal Pradesh.

“We all Rajasthanis are standing with the people of Himachal in these difficult circumstances. I pray to God to keep everyone safe”, Gehlot said in a Tweet.

It is worth mentioning that the normal life in HP was thrown out of gear by torrential rains, floods including landslips in which around 330 people have lost their life and over 12000 houses have been damaged.

The state government declared Himachal Pradesh a ‘Natural Calamity Affected Area’.