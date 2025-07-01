Rajasthan govt against cancelling SI recruitment examination 2021

The Rajasthan Police Sub Inspector (SI) recruitment examination 2021 and its related process are unlikely to be nullified.

The Rajasthan government on Tuesday submitted before the high court that the cabinet sub-committee, which examined various aspects of the tainted recruitment examination, has recommended against cancelling the examination process.

The recommendation has also been approved by the Chief Minister.

The government conveyed to a single bench of the high court, comprising Justice Sameer Jain, through Advocate General Rajendra Prasad, that the cabinet committee holds that it would be premature to cancel the exam at this stage.

In its recommendation to the government, the panel stated that nearly 850 SIs were recruited through the examination. Of them, only 6.3 per cent of examinees were found to be tainted in the SoG probe, while 93.7 per cent appeared to be clean.

Therefore, cancelling the exam would be an injustice to 93.7 per cent of examinees who were found to be clean. Moreover, those found tainted have already been booked and terminated from service.

The probe will continue, and those found tainted will be sacked and punished. The tainted ones will also be debarred from all future state government recruitment exams.

Those adversely affected by the state government’s decision not to cancel the exam will be compensated by increasing the number of posts to be filled in the next SI recruitment examination. Age relaxation may also be given to affected candidates.

This submission before the court today was part of the hearing on petitions filed by several petitioners demanding the cancellation of the exam following the leakage of its question papers.

After hearing the AG’s submission, Justice Jain directed that a copy of the submission be provided to the concerned parties. The final hearing is scheduled for July 7.

The SI recruitment examination conducted in 2021 was marred by paper leak and attempts to have dummy candidates write the exam. Around 50 tainted trainee SIs, who had qualified for the exam through such “unfair means”, have been arrested by the SoG so far.