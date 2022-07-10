Rajasthan Governor confers ‘Senior Most Life Time Achievement Award ” to five veteran journalists

The Governor of Rajasthan Kalraj Mishra on Sunday conferred the “Senior Most Life Time Achievement Award” to five veteran journalists of the state at a special ceremony here.

Milap Chand Dandiya was given away Ganesh Shankar Vidhyarthy Award, Vijay Bhandari with Lokman Tilak Award, Sitaram Jhalani with Madan Mohan Malviya Award, and Praveen Chand Chabra with Mahatma Gandhi award. While Late Shyam Acharya was given away the Vishnu Paradkar award posthumously. Each award carried cash of ₹ One lakh, a citation, and Safa.

After their felicitations, the Governor Mr Mishra said the liveliness of media was the greatest power of democracy and called upon a new generation of scribes to adapt this profession as a missionary.

Rajasthan Minister of Education, Art and Culture Dr B D Kalla said the fellow recipients have nurtured journalism with their great sacrifice, dedication and honesty since the pre and post-independence era, and all of them have set up milestones and examples in print media.