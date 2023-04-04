Rajasthan doctors end strike after MoU with Govt on RTH Bill

The Private Doctors’ Associations affiliated to the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Tuesday called off their fortnight-long strike after signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the government of Rajasthan on an eight-point charter of demands on the Right to Health Bill (RTH)

“The strike was called off after holding today’s Maha Rally of doctors and para-medical staff members who have come from the adjoining states of Haryana, Delhi, Punjab to show of their strength,” IMA-Rajasthan President Dr Sunil Chug told SNS here.

The MoU was placed and discussed with the IMA working committee that directed us to end the agitation, he added.

An agreement to this effect was reached at a meeting of the protesting doctors with the state Chief Secretary Usha Sharma here late last night.

All medical services including emergency, OPD, and IPD services were paralysed in the state as private hospitals’ medical fraternity including para-medical staff was on strike for the last 15 days. Treatment was denied to even the beneficiaries of RGHS and CM Chiranjivi Health Scheme despite their empanelment with the state government.

Principal Secretary, Medical Education, T Ravikanth (IAS) said the MoU was signed by a number of heads of private doctors and hospitals’ associations (IMA too) and they have agreed that their points of interests would be added in the rules of RTH when framed.

“RTH bill would not be withdrawn in any case as per the MoU,” Ravikanth said.