Kerala IMA ‘no’ to long-sleeve jackets in OT

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) Kerala unit on Thursday opposed a request made by a group of female Muslim MBBS students of the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College. The medicos had sought permission to wear long-sleeve scrub jackets and surgical hoods in operation theatres.

The IMA Kerala president Dr Sulphi Noohu said here on Thursday that international standards should be followed in the operation theatres and priority should be given to the safety of the patients. An infection-free environment should be created in operation theatres.

“In hospitals, top priority is given to the safety of patients. There is a globally accepted dress code for medicos who conduct surgeries. IMA will continue to stick with the protocols and is not ready to compromise on patient safety,” Dr Zulfi Nuhu pointed out.

Seven MBBS students of the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College had sought permission to wear attire covering their heads while in operation theatre.

Stating that Islamic religious belief mandates them to wear hijab all the time, the students demanded that the college principal allow them to wear long sleeve scrub jackets and surgical hoods inside the operation theatre.

The students claimed that the operation theatre (OT) dress code required as part of hospital regulations makes it difficult to comply with the attire mandated by their religious belief.

Permitting long sleeve scrub jackets and surgical hoods would allow them to maintain sterile precautions as well as religious attire, the students said in their representation to the college principal.

The college principal Dr. Linet J Morris said it is not practically possible to wear long-sleeve jackets, as they demand, inside the theatres as several rounds of scrub-up (washing up to the elbow in running water) are involved while doing a surgical procedure or assisting in it. However, the principal said that she would call a meeting of surgeons and the infection control team to discuss the matter.