Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has arrived in Delhi to meet party leadership at Delhi and has sought time for a meeting with Congress President Sonia Gandhi, sources said on Sunday.

At least a dozen MLAs said to be from Pilot’s camp are also staying put in NCR-Delhi region at various places, according to IANS sources. Pilot had come to Delhi on Saturday.

Both party president and Rahul Gandhi have been apprised about the situation. “We are confident we won’t allow a Madhya Pradesh situation to take place again, Sonia Gandhi will take a call on the matter and all must work together whatever the differences,” a senior Congress leader was quoted by NDTV as saying.

MLA PR Meena, considered to be a member from the Pilot group, had sought to meet Sonia Gandhi to apprise her of the “step-motherly treatment given to them by the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan”.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Gehlot called a meeting of his Ministers at his official residence in Jaipur late Saturday and asked all party MLAs to give a letter of support to him. Senior ministers have been roped in this regard.

However, ministers from the Pilot camp did not attend this meeting.

Gehlot, sources said, has spoken with Sonia Gandhi, Rajasthan party affairs incharge Avinash Pandey, and Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal to apprise them of developments in his state.

On Saturday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had accused the BJP of trying to topple the Congress government in the state by attempting to buy over MLAs and offering Rs 10 crore to Rs 15 crore to them, even as the state government is busy in handling the Coronavirus pandemic.

“We must focus on fighting Coronavirus and that is what we are doing but they (BJP) are trying to de-stabilise the government,” said CM Gehlot at a press conference. He added, “It wasn’t so during Vajpayee ji’s(Atal Bihari Vajpayee) time but after 2014 there is pride and division on basis of religion.”

Gehlot also talked about how BJP replaced the established Congress governments in Karnataka in 2019 and in Madhya Pradesh last month.

(With inputs from IANS)