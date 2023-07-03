Rajasthan CM transfers Rs.146.74 cr to bank accounts of ‘Palanhar’ beneficiaries

Making the dreams of children come true under Palanhar (orphan) scheme, Rajasthan Chief Minister on Monday digitally transferred a sum of Rs.146.76 cr (for June and July months) to six lakh children beneficiaries at a special state level function organised at CM-Residence.

Despite having a plaster in both of his big toes, the Chief Minister appeared on a wheelchair, stunning bureaucrats, children and the media, and sitting before hundreds of children. On June 29, Gehlot’s big toes of both legs were wounded and received a hairline fracture while slipping in his room.

” Making children’s dreams come true is the responsibility of all of us and all of you to be future Palanhar of new kids”, Gehlot said.

Gehlot praised the Palanhar scheme started at the time of Vasundhara Raje rule and also taunted the opponents.

“My feeling is to serve the people of the state till my last breath. Whether I hold any position or not, live anywhere, I assure the people of the state that I will always be ready to serve you”, Gehlot was speaking in a dialogue program with the beneficiary children of Palanhar Yojana.

CM further said, “No one knew what would be the future of orphan children, Vasundhara Raje implemented the foster scheme for those children, but she did not increase any money, once it was implemented. I caught it, I caught good deeds. Raje closes our schemes when the government changes. Which should not have been done”.

“Whether it was the Jaipur Metro, Refinery, Badrinath, Kedarnath accident, jobs were decided for the families of the deceased, all were closed. BJP’s approach is very wrong. When our government comes, BJP does not stop the schemes of Raj, our thinking is positive”, he claimed.

While referring to the injury in both the legs, he said, “I got hurt in both the legs simultaneously. This never happens. Doctors are saying that we have seen the first case in which both the toes get fractured together, this never happens. It is a different matter if there is an accident or some other incident, but normally this does not happen”.