Rajasthan: CM tenders his resignation Governor

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday evening tendered his resignation to Governor Kalraj Mishra at Raj Bhawan, after accepting his party’s defeat in the Assembly polls in the state.

The Governor accepted his resignation with immediate effect and urged him to continue working till the formation of the new government in the state.

Earlier, acknowledging the Congress defeat in Rajasthan, Gehlot accepted the public mandate with humility while expressing surprise over the results describing them as unexpected for everyone.

“We accept the mandate given by the people of Rajasthan with all humility. This is an unexpected result for everyone. This defeat shows that we were not completely successful in taking our plans, laws and innovations to the public”, Gehlot said in his Tweet-X here.

He further said, “I wish the new government all the best. We were not successful despite working hard. That does not mean we should not work after losing power. All our schemes, including the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), Chiranjeevi and the pace of development that we have given to Rajasthan in these five years should be taken forward,” he added.

He expressed his gratitude to all the Congress workers who worked hard for the party during the elections and thanked all the voters who reposed faith in the Congress.