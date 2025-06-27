Rajasthan CM Sharma’s strong-worded rebuttal to predecessor Gehlot’s potshots

“Jaake Per Na Fati Bivai, Vo Kya Jaane Peer Parai (One who has not suffered from cracked heels can not know the pains of other sufferers). This is a very popular phrase among the Hindi-speaking people, and is used to point out one’s lack of realisation of others’ pain and woes.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, however, used this proverbial phrase at a public function held in Jodhpur on Thursday to observe “Samvidhan Hatya Divas or 50th anniversary of imposition of the emergency”, to target Congress leader Ashok Gehlot.

In a strong rebuttal to three-timer ex-Chief Minister Gehlot’s casual remark where he described the detention of MISA detenus during the Emergency as a “routine action”,

CM Sharma pointed out Gehlot’s “lack of realisation” of the trauma and woes faced by “Loktantra Praharis”(MISA detenus) and their families.

In a strong-worded quip, a bit agitated and unhappy looking Sharma has said, “Gehlot Sahib, only those who faced and went through the pain, can truly understand the gravity of that traumatic situation. You did not come across the experience, and none of your family members were imprisoned. How can someone who has never suffered understand the struggles of others?”

“Just look into the mirror and introspect, how much injustice and devastating blows were meted out by (your) previous government to the public”, Sharma said.

He further said that ”Everyone is aware of the failures and lapses of your regime, and all those ‘misdeeds’ demand answers from you (Gehlot), and that will have consequences.”

The war of words between Chief Minister Sharma and his immediate predecessor Gehlot gained sudden momentum in the wake of their political roles to defend their respective parties in the context of the observance of the “Samvidhan Hatya Divas” or the 50th anniversary of the imposition of Emergency, since Wednesday.

Sharma, being the proactive regional “Kshatrap”(leader) and the Chief Minister of the state, has been making a strong case for the party to condemn the grand old party for the imposition of the Emergency. So, he has tirelessly been touring the state for the past two days to attend events dedicated to the issue. With his tireless efforts since the installation of his government in December 2023, he has been implementing the party’s agenda and building and propagating the ambitious political narrative given by the high command.

Likewise, Congress’ old guard and the party’s trusted troubleshooter, Gehlot, has strategically intensified his verbal onslaught against the BJP leadership, countering their pro-Constitution and pro-democracy narrative and highlighting their actions, allegedly ”violative of democratic and Constitutional norms”.

On Thursday, Gehlot made a scathing attack on the ruling BJP leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his cabinet colleagues Amit Shah, Dharmendra Pradhan, and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, for their alleged bid to topple the Gehlot Government in the state in 2022. He also recalled the earlier alleged toppling of Congress governments in Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.

On Wednesday, the Congress leader made a claim that there was an internal conspiracy in the BJP in New Delhi and also in Rajasthan, for dethroning CM Sharma. The referred happenings explain the strong-worded rejoinder and rebuttal in the line of duty assigned by the BJP high command to the Chief Minister.

