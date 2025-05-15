Rajasthan CM Sharma leads Tiranga Yatra in Jaipur

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, here on Thursday, led the Tiranga Yatra, a campaign being organised by the ruling BJP to commemorate the success of the Indian armed forces in Operation Sindoor.

The yatra tha commenced at the Albert Museum hall culminated at the historic Manak Chowk Chaupad here this afternoon after passing through main markets of the walled city.

Advertisement

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, BJP state president Madan Rathore, former party state presidents Arun Chaturvedi, Ashok Parnami and C P Joshi, Rajasthan Minister Joga Ram Patel, Jhabbar Singh Kharra, Lok Sabha member from Jaipur Manju Sharma, and people from different walks of life participated in the yatra.

Advertisement

Musical bands – playing and singing patriotic songs – welcomed the national flag waving yatra at different points along the road.

When the yatra reached the Jama Masjid in the Johri Bazar, some Muslim organisations extended a warm welcome to the yatra in front of the mosque.

The ruling party began the campaign from May 13 and would be organised in the state till May 23.

Meanwhile, Congress’ Jaipur district president RR Tiwari and some party leaders accused the ruling BJP legislator Balmukundacharya of insulting the national flag by wiping his face with the tricolour as a handkerchief. However, the BJP MLA has refuted the allegation, saying, “I am aware of reverence of the national flag. I did not breach the decorum.”