Rajasthan CM reviews progress on investment proposals and agreements

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Sunday said, “Aimed at transforming the state into an ideally developed mega industrial hub, the state government is making consistent and speedy efforts to implement the investment proposals and agreements reached at the Rising Rajasthan Global Investors Summit three months ago.”

Chairing the third review meeting on MoU Implementation here on Sunday, Sharma said, “MoUs signed during the summit are being expeditiously processed.”

Advertisement

He said that mutual coordination and constant monitoring of investment proposals were yielding positive results. Sharma has asked the concerned departments to maintain the momentum.

Advertisement

Noting that several investors who signed the MoUs have already commenced ground work, Sharma said the government is leaving no stone unturned to achieve the goal of making the state a USD 350 billion economy.

Highlighting the significance of expeditious land allotment, the Chief Minister directed the Rajasthan State Industrial Development & Investment Corporation Ltd (RIICO) to identify land to develop new industrial areas in the state.

He also directed RIICO to work in tandem with the District Collectors and create a land bank to provide investors an easy access to the available plots of land. Sharma also directed Chief Secretary Sudhanshu Pant to review periodically the progress in disposal of land-related matters at the earliest.

During the meeting, Sharma also reviewed the progress made on MoUs signed by the state Tourism Department.

Besides CS Pant, Additional Chief Secretary (Energy) Alok, Additional Chief Secretary (CMO) Shikhar Agrawal, Principal Secretary (Industries and Commerce) Ajitabh Sharma, and Principal Secretary (CMO) Alok Gupta were present at the meeting.