As many as eight candidates filed their nominations on Monday including Congress nominee Nanalal Ninama from Ghatol seat. The polling for 200 seats is scheduled to take place on November 25.

The Congress has so far given tickets to 95 candidates in its two lists, while the BJP fielded 124 contestants in its two lists so far.

The AAP party has already announced 60 contestants, BSP 50, RLP 10 and CPM 17. The last date of filing nomination papers is November 6. The scrutiny of papers will be done on November 7 and withdrawal of papers by November 9.

The counting of votes will take place on December 3.