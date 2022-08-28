Rajasthan cabinet approves age relief for EWS candidates, Palace on Wheels to begin

The Rajasthan Cabinet has approved the age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) similar to other reserved categories in the remaining four service rules and decided to recruit 400 LDC level clerks in government jobs.

The cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot resolved that EWS age relaxation in maximum age limit would be now applicable in the remaining four service rules including Rajasthan Librarian and Physical Instructor Service (Collegiate Branch), Rajasthan Science and Technology (state and subordinate) Service, Rajasthan Home Guard Subordinate Service, and Rajasthan Vishram Bhawan (state and subordinate) service.

With this, EWS candidates who have crossed the prescribed age limit will get the benefit of five years for male and 10 years for female candidates, two cabinet ministers Pratap Singh Khachariawas and Mrs. Mamta Bhupesh told a joint press conference after the cabinet meeting Saturday.

The Cabinet has taken a major decision to give regular appointments to4000 candidates in the LDC Recruitment-2013. The recruitment conducted by the Zilla Parishads as per the provisions of Rajasthan Panchayati Raj was shut in 2017 and is now being restarted. The waiting list will be issued as per the 2013 merit list. The meeting also approved the proposal for the desired relaxation, and the duo ministers apprised of the minutes of the cabinet meeting.

The famous Palace on Wheels will start operations again. Now the train will be operated on an operation and maintenance model under the ‘Bharat Gaurav Train Policy’ of Indian Railways from the year 2022-23. With this, the Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation will get a fixed revenue every year. Tourists will get more facilities with private participation. The operation of the train is proposed from October 2022. The ownership of the train will remain with RTDC.

The Cabinet signed a proposal to set up the Rajasthan Social and Performance Audit Authority to ensure transparency, public participation, public satisfaction, and quality along with accountability in public welfare schemes of the state government.

The authority will assess the performance of government departments and undertakings and other agencies implementing schemes/programmes.

The benefits of the schemes will reach the needy easily, conveniently, and in a time-bound manner. The expertise of physicians, engineers, architects, statisticians, economists, professors, information technology specialists, tax specialists, PFM specialists, and other experts from different domains will be utilized by the authority as per requirement, they said.

Besides the cabinet meeting endorsed a new appointment rule for the dependents of the martyred defence personnel, Rajasthan Handicrafts Policy-2022, operation of Palace on Wheels train under O&M model, the establishment of Rajasthan Institute of Advanced Learning under Companies Act, renaming Bharatpur Medical College after Late Shri Jagannath Pahadia besides amendment in various service rules. Rajasthan Institute of Advanced Learning will also be established under the companies act.