Rajasthan Agriculture Minister inaugurates ‘Raj Olive Store’ in Jaipur

Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Lalchand Kataria on Monday inaugurated the “Raj Olive Store” selling organic vegetables and kinds of olive oil for buyers at Durgapura Research Center premises here.

Speaking on the occasion, Kataria said that efforts should be made to increase its popularity among the general public so that more income can be earned.

The Minister inspected and appreciated the various products made from the organic vegetables and olive oil available in the store.

The Chief Operation Officer of the State Government Joint Venture “Rajasthan Olive Cultivation Limited” Mr S.S. Shekhawat said that high-grade honey, oil, and vinegar made from olives along with pure water and organic vegetables are also available at reasonable prices in the store.

The store is open to the public from Monday to Friday. The vegetables are supplied from the Agriculture Excellence Center in Bassi of the Agriculture Department to the store.