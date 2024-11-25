Raj HC makes 6 Cong members party in “mass resignations” case

The Rajasthan High Court on Monday issued notices to six members of the Congress in the previous 15th Rajasthan State Assembly, in connection with a move of mass resignations by 81 of the ruling party MLAs on September 25, 2022.

The issuance of notices to the then six legislators — Shanti Kumar Dhariwal, Mahesh Joshi, Ram Lal Jat, Rafeek Khan, Mahendra Chaudhary and Sanyam Lodha-, was ordered by division bench comprising Chief Justice MM Srivastava and Justice Umashankar Vyas on submission by petitioner the then Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Singh Rathore. He prayed before the court for making six then members as party in the present case and seek an explanation from them on where from they did get the resignations of 75 MLAs.

In fact, the matter is pertaining to happenings related to the demand of the change in the ledership in the Congress legislature party by the Sachin Pilot loyalists group. On directives from the party high command the then Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had convened the legislature party (CLP) meeting on September 25, 2022.

However, in a dramatic move the CM loyalist group of the MLAs boycotted the meeting. Tand hey resorted to the move of mass resignations, the aforementioned six members reportedly collected the resignations from other 75 ones and taken the same for handing over to the Speaker CP Joshi at his residence. These resignations were later withdrawn by the respective members.

The petitioner Rathore had filed a writ petition before the court in this connection. In hearing today he submitted that these voluntary resignations could not be withdrawn.He also prayed before the court that the six members who had collected the resignations should be made party in the case and they should be asked to explain as how and where from they got the resignations for forwarding to the speaker.