Rajasthan HC expresses annoyance against RPSC and state govt in SI paper leak case

The Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday expressed unhappiness over the State Public Service Commission’s ( RPSC ) failure to file an FIR in the paper leak case in the police SI recruitment exam-2021.

Conducting a hearing in the petitions filed in this connection, a single bench of Justice Samir Jain expressedthe‘s attitude before its acting Chairman Kailash Chand Meena, who attended the hearing through video conferencing.

Justice Jain said, “How is it that the names of two members of the commission were revealed in this case, yet the commission did not lodge an FIR! Was it not your responsibility to file the case? Is there no one responsible for overseeing affairs in the RPSC?” the judge questioned.

Justice Jain was also dissatisfied with the state government for failing to submit the complete records in the case. He ordered that all necessary records, along with the recommendations of the cabinet committee for the cancellation of the recruitment examination, be submitted by Wednesday.

The Special Operation Group (SoG) Additional Director General, VK Singh, also attended the hearing and briefed the court on the facts and the SoG’s findings in the case.

Justice Jain observed, “It seems that cheating is usual practice in the RPSC.” ADG Singh replied, “Such incidents used to happen in the past, but now no such things occur.”

However, the judge was not satisfied and remarked, “What is happening now will only be known after 3-4 years.”

The Police SI recruitment examination conducted in 2021 was marred by a paper leak and bids to write the exam papers by dummy candidates.

So far, around 50 tainted trainee SIs who had qualified for the exam through such “unfair means” have been arrested by the SoG.