Raj govt makes big announcements in assembly but nothing appears to come on ground: Pilot

On the Bhajanlal government’s slew of bonanza to public in 2024-25 fiscal plan,

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Thursday said only big announcements have been made in the budget of the state government, and no planning to execute or implement these.

“There is no outline to fulfill the budget announcements”, Pilot told media during his visit to Tonk constituency.

“The budgets of both the central and state governments have come, but in these budgets, no attempt has been made to find any solution to reduce inflation”, he commented.

“Congress wanted the ERCP project to be national project as the PM Narendra Modi assured but the issue of ERCP was raised only during his elections campaigns in the assembly and LS polls”, Pilot quoted.

He further criticized, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh could be given a separate budget by the Finance Minister.

“We have no quarrel with the people of Bihar and Andhra Pradesh. How come only two states were given a budget of Rs. 1 lakh crore. He said that this is a government saving budget. You are only trying to fulfill political gains by snatching the interests of the rest of the states. The public is understanding all this”.