Raj govt forms high-powered group to lead economic & development activities in key sectors

A high powered body – the Rajasthan Economic Revival Task Force (RERTF) – has been constituted in the state to spearhead fiscal – economic management and development centric activities in the key sectors of energy, agriculture, water resources, and infrastructure among others.

State Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, and Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, who holds the finance and tourism portfolios, were made the Chairman and Vice-Chairperson respectively, of the body.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr Prem Chand Bairwa, Agriculture Minister Dr Kirodi Lal Meena, Industries Minister Col Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Energy Minister Heera Lal Nagar are inducted in the panel as Members along with Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant and heads of the departments concerned.

The Finance Secretary (Budget) was named as the member secretary.

Besides this, five prominent subject experts from specific developmental arenas would also be nominated in the task force as non official members.

The term in office of the task force will last until March 31, 2028, an official spokesman said here.