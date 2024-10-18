Raj CM led team begins investor outreach in London

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma began the British leg of the investor outreach in London with his visit to the UK Parliament. He also called on the Minister for Indo-Pacific, Catherine West, and several parliamentarians of Indian origin to seek UK government’s support in facilitating investment for “Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024.

Chief Minister Sharma, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari and other members of the delegation, visited the UK Parliament at the Palace of Westminster in London on Thursday and later held a meeting with select UK parliamentarians of Indian origin over lunch seeking cooperation for ensuring British investment in Rajasthan.

The delegation invited the Minister for Indo-Pacific and the Parliamentarians to participate in the Global Investment Summit scheduled to be held in Jaipur on December 9, 10 and 11.

The delegation also held one-on-one talks with the UK-based firms from the Information and Communication Technology (ICT), construction, diamond and automobile sectors.

The top officials of the Element Six — a De Beers Group Company which deals with synthetic diamonds, processing tools, CyanConnode — the world leader in developing Narrowband RF mesh networks, JCB — the manufacturers of construction and industrial implements and Triumph Motorcycles — the largest UK owned motorcycle manufacturer were engaged in discussions.

These companies were invited to explore new investment opportunities in the state. The JCB already has a manufacturing facility in Rajasthan.

The state delegation also held a meeting with officials from Wanderlust, a leading travel magazine for exploring avenues to promote Rajasthan as a premier travel destination highlighting its rich cultural heritage, vibrant landscapes, and diverse tourism offerings.

Happy with the deliberations, Chief Minister Sharma said – “The ties between India and the UK dates back centuries. We had very fruitful and comprehensive talks with the officials of the UK government and the lawmakers and requested for their cooperation. We also had productive discussions with several British firms, in our bid to invite them to explore business opportunities in the state.”