Raj CM leads high-level delegation to Germany, UK to invite potential investors

Ahead of ‘Rising Rajasthan’ Global Investment Summit 2024, a high-level delegation led by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has left for Germany and the United Kingdom – on the European leg of investor outreach.

The delegation flew from the New Delhi IG international airport late last night. Besides Chief Minister Sharma, the delegation included Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari and Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) to the Chief Minister Shikhar Agrawal.

The delegation will invite prominent business houses and firms for making investments in Rajasthan. The delegation will attend Rising Rajasthan Investors Roadshows and Rising Rajasthan Tourism Meets in Munich and London during its six-day visit to the region.

The delegation will meet companies from sectors such as construction, mobility, automobile, startups, artificial intelligence (AI), tourism, defense, education, health, food processing, public transport, green hydrogen, renewable energy, engineering among others and invite them for making investments in Rajasthan.

The delegation will also invite the company representatives to the ‘Rising Rajasthan’ Global Investment Summit 2024 to be held in Jaipur between December 9 and 11.

The members of the delegation will also apprise the companies about the pro-business and investment-friendly decisions being taken by the Government of Rajasthan under the leadership of Chief Minister Sharma. A number of one-on-one meetings of the Chief Minister-led delegation have also been planned with many firms including Albatross Projects, Knauf Engineering, SFC Energy AG, JCB, Renew Power and CyanConnode.

The Chief Minister-led delegation will also meet Dr Florian Herrmann, Head of the Bavarian State Chancellery and Minister of State for Federal Affairs in Munich, Germany. During the visit to the UK, they will also meet parliamentarians of the United Kingdom to facilitate investment in Rajasthan.The delegation will meet the members of Non-Resident Rajasthani (NRR) community and members of the Indian diaspora in Munich and London.