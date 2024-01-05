Raj CM keeps 8 key departments while allotting portfolios to ministers

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma kept eight key departments including Home, Excise, Personnel, Planning, General Administration, Policy Making, Information and Public Relations and Anti-Corruption Bureau with himself while allocating portfolios to 25 ministers on Friday.

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari was allotted Finance, Tourism, Art-Literature-Culture-Archaeology, Public Works Department (PWD), Women and Child Development, and Child Empowerment.

Another Deputy CM Premchand Bairwa was allocated Technical Education, Higher Education, Ayurved-Yog-Naturopathy-Unani-Homeopathy, and Road and Transport departments.

Among the 12 cabinet ministers, Dr Kirori Lal Meena will be holding Agriculture and Horticulture, Rural Development, Calamity Management, and Public Grievances departments.

Gajendra Singh got Medicine and Health and ESI (Medical, etc.) departments and Colonel R V S Rathore was allocated Industry and Commerce besides Soldier Welfare, Youth and Sports affairs.

Madan Dilawar will head the School Education, Panchayati Raj and Sanskrit Education departments whereas Kanahiya Lal will take up PHED and Ground Water Departments.

Jogaram Patel will be in charge of Parliamentary Affairs, Law and Law Departments. Suresh Singh Rawat will head Water Resources, Avinash Gehlot with Social Justice and Empowerment departments, Sumit Godara Food and Civil Supply and Consumer affairs, Joraram Kumawat gets Animal Husbandry and Dairy, Babulal Kharadi Tribal Area Development and Home Guards, and Hemant Meena to hold Revenue and Colonisation portfolios.

Among the five MoS with independent charge, S P Singh TT (who contested the Srikaranpur assembly polls today) will be Agriculture Marketing and IGNP and Minorities departments. Sanjay Sharma gets Forest and Environment, Gautam Kumar in Cooperative and Civil Aviation departments, Jhabhar Singh Khara in Local Self Bodies, and Heera Lal Nagar in Energy department.

Among the five other MoS, Otaram Devasi will work in Panchayati Raj, Rural Development, Manju Baghmar in PWD, Women and Child Development, Vijay Singh in Revenue, K K Vishnoi in Industry and Commerce, and Jawahar Singh Bedham in Home, Gopalan, Animal Husbandry and Dairy, and Fish.

The CM has sent the list of the portfolios to the Governor Kalraj Mishra for approval in the forenoon.

On 30 December, twelve Cabinet and ten ministers of the state, including five with Independent charge, were inducted in the Bhajan Lal government at Raj Bhawan.