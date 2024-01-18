Raj CM decides to review Gehlot govt’s decisions in last 6 months

The first cabinet of the BJP government on Thursday decided that a committee, to be set up, will review the decisions taken by the previous Congress government in the last 6 months specially during the Model of Conduct implemented in the assembly elections period.

A ministerial committee would be constituted to review the previous Ashok Gehlot government’s decision in the stipulated time, and it would submit its report within three months, state minister R V Singh Rathore told a press conference after the cabinet meeting here at Secretariat.

The meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Shara, approved the BJP’s resolution letter of the Assembly elections 2023 as a policy document of the state government. Also, it was decided to appoint a special officer in the Chief Minister’s Office for the implementation of the resolution letter, Rathore, who holds the Industry and Commerce said, according to the Minister.

The cabinet took a decision to restore Rajasthan Loktantra Senani Samman Nidhi-2008 to revive the monthly pension of Rs 20,000 monthly medical aid of Rs 4000 be provided to democracy fighters who were in jail during the Emergency Period of late Indira Gandhi regime.

In the meeting, a comprehensive presentation was given on the 100-day action plan of the state government and detailed discussion was held on it. Also, a detailed presentation was given regarding the major achievements of the first 30 days of the new BJP government.

The cabinet decided to ask the RPSC to extend the date of Rajasthan Administrative Service examination commencing later this month on the demands of protesters who have been holding the sit-in in the state capital for the last fortnight, Dr Kiroril Lal Meena, Agriculture Minister, announced this among the protestors and asked them to withdraw the agitation. Meena said the RPSC would be asked to prepare a calendar of all examinations on the pattern of UPSC.

The cabinet was informed that in compliance with Rajasthan Sankalp Patra-2023, an LPG cylinder to women of all poor families was being provided at Rs 450 from January 1, 2024. A total of 72.83 lakh families are eligible under the scheme, including 69.27 lakh of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana and 3.56 lakh selected BPL. Each family will be given a subsidy on maximum one gas cylinder in a month.

Renaming the Indira Rasoi, a lunch and dinner food plate at Rs.8, as “Shri Annapurna Rasoi Yojana”, the cabinet was told that from 06.01.2024, the quantity of food items in the plate were increased from 450 to 600 grams per plate (300 grams chapati, 100 grams dal, 100 grams vegetable, 100 grams vegetable). Gram Rice/Millets (Shree Anna), Khichdi and Pickles) and government subsidy was increased from Rs 17 to Rs 22 per thali.

Other major decisions taken by the Home Department on paper leak and setting up of a Special Investigation Team, and effective control of organized crimes in the state and to take strict action against criminals, a special task force Anti Gangster Task Force, and giving free hand to CBI to probe any case in the last 30 days of the government were also dealt.