Raj bypolls: Independent candidate slaps election officer

Rajasthan bypoll: Former MLA Devendra Katara returns to BJP
Katara was welcomed into the party fold in the presence of state president Madan Rathore.
The incident was reported in the Deoli-Uniara assembly constituency.
An Independent candidate contesting the Rajasthan bypolls slapped a sub divisional magistrate who was on poll duty on Wednesday.
Naresh Meena is fighting the polls as an independent after being denied a ticket by the Congress. He slapped SDM Malpura, Amit Chaudhary, an official said.
Meena barged into the polling booth when one of his supporters passed him a message.
The police and the SDM tried to stop him, but the contestant roughed them up.
