Raj bypolls: Independent candidate slaps election officer

An Independent candidate contesting the Rajasthan bypolls slapped a sub divisional magistrate who was on poll duty on Wednesday.

The incident was reported in the Deoli-Uniara assembly constituency.

Naresh Meena is fighting the polls as an independent after being denied a ticket by the Congress. He slapped SDM Malpura, Amit Chaudhary, an official said.

Advertisement

Meena barged into the polling booth when one of his supporters passed him a message.

The police and the SDM tried to stop him, but the contestant roughed them up.