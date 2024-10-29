Rajasthan bypoll: Former MLA Devendra Katara returns to BJP

In a relief to the BJP, its former legislator Devendra Katara on Tuesday returned to the saffron fold in the run up to the November 13 Chorasi (ST) bypoll.

Katara was welcomed into the party fold in the presence of state president Madan Rathore.

Katara had won the Dungarpur (ST) seat for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2013. However, he was denied a party ticket in 2018. Prior to the 2023 assembly polls, he had joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Subsequently, in 2023 state assembly polls, Katara was fielded by AAP on the Dungarpur (ST) seat that he could not win.

The tribal leader had also been associated with the Congress and the Bharatiya Aadiwasi Party (BAP), but for a short span.

The saffron party also got a more or less similar mood booster in another bye-polls bound assembly segment – Ramgarh – in Alwar district.

There an Independent Narendra Sura has withdrawn from the fray in favour of the BJP candidate Sukhwant Singh.

After withdrawing from the fray, Sura drove to Jaipur for meeting the party state president Rathore at the BJP headquarters to express his resolve to work in Ramgarh for Sukhwant Singh.