Raj assembly adjourned sine die amid furor over Red Diary

Rajasthan Legislative Assembly was adjourned sine die on Wednesday amid Opposition BJP’s protest over Red Diary “disclosures” and suspension of Madan Dilawar from July 24. This was the last session of the 15th legislative assembly as the next assembly polls are slated for December 2023.

However, after two adjournments for 30 minutes each, the Assembly Speaker Dr C P Joshi carried forward the business and the House passed by voice vote three new Bills and two amendment Bills in utter pandemonium.

For about one hour, the Opposition BJP members created ruckus in the house shouting anti-government slogans, tearing pages and tossing them towards the speaker and waving three pages of the controversial diary released by sacked minister Gudha outside the house. The Opposition members were demanding unconditional revocation of the suspension of Madan Dilawar.

Advertisement

During Zero Hour, when the Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore stood up to open his statement after the Speaker’s permission on Gudha’s red diary pages seeking explanation from the treasury benches, members of the treasury benches including ministers strongly objected to Rathore’s statement.

Govind Singh Dotasara, a Congress MLA and PCC president, alleged it was the ‘Noora Kushti’ (WWE fight) between the sacked minister and BJP members with no relevance. As the treasury members did not allow Rathore to continue his statement, the speaker adjourned the House for 30 minutes. Rathore, and PHED Minister Mahesh Joshi had serious altercations on the disputed subjects.

As the House reassembled, the BJP members continued their protest creating uproar in the House as the speaker wanted to have a debate on five bills, but he adjourned the House for a second time for 30 minutes.

Finally, after the next reassembly in the House, the speaker took up all five Bills and the House passed these legislations with a few debaters including CPI-M Balwan Poonia.

The last session of the assembly began on January 23, 2023 with its budget for the year 2023-24 and adjourned on March 21, 2023. After a long gap of four months, the House again summoned on July 14, and finally after 8-days of sitting today it was adjourned sine die.