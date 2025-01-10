Raipur supervisor ends life, alleges harassment by wife, in-laws in video

A supervisor working in the capital city of Chhattisgarh, ended his life leaving behind a video accusing his wife and in-laws of severe mental torture.

The deceased, identified as Uday Raj Mishra (30), hanged himself on Wednesday in his residence in Deeksha Nagar, under Gudhiyari police station, citing unrelenting torment and threats from his wife and her family.

Uday, a native of Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, had been residing in Raipur with his family. He had been having marital disputes for a prolonged period. In the video, recorded just before his death, he detailed his suffering and sought justice for himself and safety for his children.

In an emotionally charged video, Uday tearfully apologised to his parents for taking such a drastic step. “Mummy, Papa, please forgive me. I cannot bear this anymore. My wife, her parents, her brother, and sister have tortured me. My wife is in a relationship with someone else, and when I raised this issue, they threatened to kill me and my children,” he stated.

Addressing his two brothers, Uday urged them to take care of their parents and requested the authorities to entrust his children to his parents. “Please ensure my children are not handed over to my in-laws; their lives will be in danger. I plead with the police to take strict action against my wife and her family for their harassment,” he said.

The Gudhiyari police were alerted about the incident around 7 PM on Wednesday. Uday was found hanging from a ceiling fan using a scarf. His family had already brought his body down before the police arrived. He was rushed to Shri Ram Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Police officials seized Uday’s mobile phone, which is password-protected, and are working with experts and family members to unlock it. The video has already been accessed and is a key piece of evidence in the investigation.

Sources revealed that Uday had filed a missing person’s report for his wife on January 6. She had left home on January 3, taking their two children with her, without informing anyone. Uday had been under immense stress since her departure and had contacted her family and relatives for information, but to no avail. On January 7, Uday’s wife reportedly contacted her family through a video call, informing them she was safe.

Gudhiyari Police Station in-charge K K Kushwaha confirmed that the video and all evidence are under thorough investigation. “We are treating this matter with utmost seriousness. Legal action will be taken against anyone found guilty of harassment or abetment,” he said.