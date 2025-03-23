SC releases video, images of cash haul from Justice Yashwant Varma’s residence

The Supreme Court has made public the video footage and images of unaccounted cash allegedly recovered from the official residence of High Court Judge Justice Yashwant Varma.

The visuals shared by the apex court show partially burnt currency notes all over the floor. The cash was reportedly stored in four joot bags. The alleged discovery was made when fire department personnel arrived at Justice Varma’s residence to extinguish a minor fire on Holi day.

Advertisement

The images were shared along with an inquiry report submitted by Delhi High Court Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay regarding the controversy surrounding Justice Varma. CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE VIDEO

Advertisement

In his report, the Delhi High Court Chief Justice suggested that the matter requires a deeper probe after Justice Varma denied the allegations and called them a conspiracy against him.

In his response, Justice Varma asserted that neither he nor his family members had placed any cash in the storeroom where it was found. He said that he and his wife were in Madhya Pradesh when the fire broke out at his residence, leading to the recovery of the money.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice of India, Justice Sanjiv Khanna has ordered a thorough investigation into the matter. Justice Khanna constituted a three-member committee to probe the alleged recovery of huge unaccounted cash.

He has also directed the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya not to assign any judicial work to the judge pending the inquiry.

The three-member committee will include the Chief Justice of Punjab & Haryana, High Court Justice Sheel Nagu, Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court Justice GS Sandhawalia and a judge of Karnataka High Court, Justice Anu Sivaraman.