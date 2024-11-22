Railways to run 3000 special trains, 10,000 regular ones for Mahakumbh

Railways has made preparations to run around3000 special trains during the the Mahakumbh at Prayagraj starting from coming mid-January . The Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav informed about this to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath through a letter, officials here on Friday said . Photographs of the development works have also been attached with the letter sent to CM on November 19 .

In the letter, he told that Railways has made complete preparations for the successful organization of Mahakumbh-2025 which will be held on the banks of Sangam in January- February next year. It mentions that projects worth more than Rs 4,500 crore are underway for infrastructure development in Prayagraj region. This includes construction of flyovers, underpasses, development of stations and works related to passenger amenities.The minister has informed about operating about 3000 special trains in addition to 10,000 regular trains passing through Prayagraj area during the fair period .However, in the presentation sent by the Railway Minister, the number of special trains was stated as 2,917 and that of regular trains as 10,100.In this way, Railways will run 13,017 trains on Mahakumbh. In the 2019 Kumbh, this number was 5,694.

The letter also mentioned about running 348 fair special trains on the day of Mauni Amavasya.Mr Vaishnav has also mentioned about running more than 700 long distance special trains. During the last Kumbh, Railways operated most of the short distance trains, but this time long distance special trains will also be run. This will provide great relief to devotees and tourists coming from far flung states .

Advertisement

According to railways, special trains will run from certain long distance cities which include Guwahati, Rangapara North, Mumbai CST, Nagpur, Pune, Secunderabad, Guntur, Nanded, Visakhapatnam, Bhubaneswar, Puri, Sambalpur, Kanyakumari, Triruvananthapuram North, Chennai Central, Howrah, Dr. Ambedkar Nagar, Vapi, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Vadodara, Valsad, Bhavnagar, Jaynagar, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Dhanbad, Patna, Gaya, Raxaul, Saharsa, Belagavi, Mysore, Udaipur City, Barmer, Tatanagar and Ranchi.