ER replaces girders of bridge no.144A successfully

The railways is committed to ensuring safe and smooth train operations by regularly upgrading its infrastructure. In line with this commitment, Asansol Division of Eastern Railway has successfully completed the replacement of girders of Bridge No. 114A on the Down Line between Siuri and Kunuri stations.

Bridge No. 114A, originally constructed in 1946, consists of two spans of girders of 9.15 metres and 1 span of girder of 15.85 metres. The replacement work of the girders was executed meticulously on 13 April during a scheduled traffic and power block from 6.55 a.m. to 2.15 p.m.

Advertisement

The entire operation was carried out by the engineering wing of Asansol Division with the support of other departments, ensuring the highest standards of safety and efficiency. This critical infrastructure work was completed successfully without any untoward incident, reflecting the technical capability and coordinated efforts of the team.

Advertisement

The timely completion of this work will enhance the structural strength and longevity of the bridge, thereby improving overall safety and reliability of train movement on this vital section.