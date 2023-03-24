Railways to operate Shri Ramayana Yatra

The Indian Railways has decided to operate “Shri Ramayana Yatra” by Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist train post-Ram Navami on Friday, 7 April 2023 from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station.

IRCTC is launching this special tourist train package in line with the Government of India’s initiatives of “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat” and “Dekho Apna Desh” to promote domestic tourism in the country.

The Shri Ramayana Yatra tour package is one of the prominent spiritual tour packages operated by Indian Railways on the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train. The religious sojourn of 17 Nights and 18 Days covering a total of 7500 km will take tourists to once in a lifetime journey on the Ramayana Circuit which covers the important places connected to the life of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram.

The first half of this train will be to Ayodhya where tourists will visit Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple, Hanuman temple, and Saryu aarti. Bharat Mandir at Nandigram follows next. The subsequent destination will be Sitamarhi in Bihar wherefrom tourists shall be visiting Sita Ji’s birthplace and Ram Janki Temple in Janakpur (Nepal) which will be covered by road. Post Sitamarhi, the train proceeds for Buxar where the sightseeing would include Ramrekha ghat,

Rameshwarnath temple followed by a dip into the holy Ganga. The next destination is Varanasi where the tourists will visit the Kashi Vishwanath temple and corridor, the Tulsi Mandir & Sankat Mochan Hanuman Mandir temples. On completion, the passengers would be taken to Prayag, Shringverpur, and Chitrakoot by road. Night stay will be provided at Varanasi, Prayag, and Chitrakoot.

Further, the next halt of the train will be Nasik wherein a visit to Trimbakeshwar temple and Panchvati will be covered. Next destination after Nasik will be Hampi, the ancient Krishkindha city. Here the temple of Shri Hanuman’s birthplace and other heritage and religious sites will be covered.

Rameshwaram will be the next destination of this train tour. Ramanathaswamy temple and Dhanuskodi are a part of the visit. The next halt is at Bhadrachalam where Sita Ram temple will be a part of the tour. The last stop is Nagpur before the train starts back on its return journey. Ramtek Fort & Temple, where Lord Rama is believed to have stopped over for resting while in exile, is the sightseeing site at Nagpur. The train will finally return back to Delhi on the 18th day of its journey.

The Railways welcomes devotees of Shri Ram to avail of Shri Ramayana Yatra on its exclusive and state of art fully air-conditioned Deluxe Tourist Train. The beautiful LHB train has a host of amazing features including two fine dining restaurants, a modern kitchen, shower cubicles in coaches, sensor-based washroom functions, foot massager. The fully air-conditioned train provides two types of accommodation viz. 1st AC and 2nd AC. The train has enhanced security features of CCTV cameras and Security Guards for each coach.

IRCTC has attractively priced the all-inclusive packages, at Rs. 1,14,065/- per person for 2AC and Rs. 1,46,545/- for 1AC class cabin, and Rs. 1,68,950/- for 1AC coupe.

The tour package is all inclusive of a comfortable train journey in AC classes, Accommodation in AC Hotels, All on-board and off-board meals (VEG ONLY), all transfers and sight-seeing in AC Vehicles, Travel Insurance and services of IRCTC Tour Managers, etc.

IRCTC is also taking all necessary health precautions measures by providing safe and healthy travel to the tourists during the tour.

For more details, one can visit the IRCTC website: https://www.irctourism.com/bharatgaurav booking is available online, on a first come first serve basis on the web portal. For more information, one can contact on Mobile no. 8287930739, 8287930297, 8287930484