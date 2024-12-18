Railways denies reports on free travel during Maha Kumbh

The Indian Railways has categorically denied reports circulating in certain media outlets that passengers will be allowed to travel free of cost during the Maha Kumbh mela.

It described these reports as entirely baseless and misleading.

Traveling without a valid ticket is strictly prohibited under the rules and regulations of Indian Railways and constitutes a punishable offense. There are no provisions for free travel during Maha Kumbh Mela or any other occasion, said its release issued here on Wednesday.

Indian Railways is committed to ensuring seamless travel for passengers during the Maha Kumbh Mela.

Adequate arrangements are being made, including the establishment of special holding areas, additional ticket counters, and other necessary facilities to manage the anticipated influx of passengers.