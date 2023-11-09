Railway Protection Force united 601 children with their families in October: Govt

Continuing its commitment to safeguarding the well-being of travelers, the Railway Protection Force has reunited more than 601 children under operation ‘Nanhe Faristey’ in the month of October, the Ministry of Railways said on Friday.

The ministry, in a statement, said these children were separated from their families for various reasons, and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) worked tirelessly to ensure their safe return.

It said the force’s anti-human trafficking units (AHTUs) at various posts across the Indian Railways worked relentlessly to thwart the sinister plans of human traffickers. In October, RPF rescued 39 people from the clutches of traffickers.

Advertisement

The RPF’s vigilant and swift action saved the lives of 262 passengers who had come close to getting run over by trains, at platforms and railway tracks, in the month of October, under operation ‘Jeevan Raksha’, it said.

Talking about women security under the ‘Meri Saheli’ initiative, the ministry said the RPF provided security assurance to 4,23,803 women passengers. RPF also took action against 5,722 people found in coaches reserved for women.

The ministry added that the force provided assistance to 272 elderly, sick, or injured passengers during their rail travels in October.