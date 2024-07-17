84,119 children rescued under Operation Nanhe Farishtey in last 7 years: Railways

The Ministry of Railways on Wednesday said a total of 84,119 children were rescued by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) under ‘Operation Nanhe Farishtey’ in the last seven years.

‘Nanhe Faristey’ is more than just an operation; it is the lifeline for thousands of children who find themselves in precarious situations.

“Over the past seven years, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has been at the forefront of an operation named ‘Nanhe Faristey’ – a mission dedicated to rescuing children in need of care and protection across various Indian Railway Zones. During the last seven years (2018- May 2024), RPF has rescued 84,119 Children who were at risk in stations and trains, preventing them from falling into harm’s way,” the Ministry said.

During the year 2023, the RPF managed to rescue 11,794 children. With 8916 children rescued as runaways, 986 as missing, 1,055 as left behind, 236 as destitute, 156 as kidnapped, 112 as mentally challenged and 237 children as street children, the RPF continued to play a crucial role in ensuring the safety and well-being of vulnerable children.

In the first five months of 2024, the RPF has already rescued 4,607 children. With 3,430 children rescued as runaways, the early trends suggest a continued commitment to the operation ‘Nanhe Faristey.’ The numbers reflect both the persistent issues of child runaways and the dedicated efforts of the RPF to address them.

Through their efforts, the RPF has not only rescued children but also raised awareness about the plight of runaway and missing children, prompting further action and support from various stakeholders. The operation continues to evolve, adapting to new challenges and striving to create a safer environment for children across India’s vast railway network.

Track Child Portal contains comprehensive details about aggrieved children.Indian Railway has established child help desks at over 135 railway stations. When a child is rescued by the Railway Protection Force (RPF), they are handed over to the District Child Welfare Committee which hands over the child to parents.