Former Bharatiya Janata Party leader Chandrakanta Goyal, mother of Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, passed away in Mumbai on Saturday morning.

Goyal shared the news of his mother’s demise with a touching social media post.

“My revered mother, who always guided me with her love and affection, has passed away this morning. She spent her entire life serving and also inspired us to spend our lives to serve. May God grant her place at his feet. Om Shanti,” Piyush Goyal said in the tweet.

अपने स्नेह, और प्रेम से मुझे हमेशा राह दिखाने वाली मेरी पूज्य माता जी का आज सुबह स्वर्गवास हो गया। उन्होंने अपना पूरा जीवन सेवा करते हुए बिताया, और हमें भी सेवाभाव से जीवन बिताने को प्रेरित किया। ईश्वर उन्हें अपने श्री चरणों मे स्थान दें। ॐ शांतिः pic.twitter.com/mwlIks6TBJ — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) June 6, 2020

Chandrakanta Goyal, a 3-time MLA from Matunga in Mumbai, was the widow of senior BJP leader, the late Ved Prakash Goyal, who was the shipping minister in Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s cabinet.

The Goyal family has long been associated with the Jan Sangh and the BJP, and their son Piyush is a Railway Minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.

Following the news, several leaders offered their condolences.

“I am extremely saddened to hear about the death of my close friend Piyush Goyal’s mother,” Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted.

वरिष्ठ साथी श्री @PiyushGoyal जी की पूज्य माताजी के स्वर्गवास का समाचार सुनकर अत्यंत दुख पहुंचा। परम पिता परमेश्वर माताजी को अपने चरणों में उच्च स्थान दें और पीयूष जी एवं उनके परिवार को इस अपार क्षति को सहने की शक्ति प्रदान करें। ॐ शांति। — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) June 6, 2020

Former Union Minister Suresh Prabhu also tweeted his condolences.

“Saddened to know about demise of Chandrakanta Ji, dedicated socio-politico leader, EX MLA, wife of late Ved Prakashji, doyen of Jan Sangh and @BJP4India, mother of Pradeep, Ms Nohoria & @PiyushGoyal She lived principled, devoted life till end. Condolence. We will remember her always Om Shanti.”

Saddened to know about demise of #Chandrakanta Ji,dedicated socio-politico leader,EX MLA,wife of late Ved Prakashji,doyen of #JanSangh& @BJP4India ,mother of Pradeep,MsNohoria& @PiyushGoyal She lived principled,devoted life till end.CondolenceWe will remember her always Om Shanti — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) June 6, 2020

Union Minister Smriti Irani tweeted that she “had the good fortune of working with Chandrakanta Goyal”.

“Condolences @PiyushGoyal bhai.. had the good fortune of working with her in Mumbai. Forever at the forefront of helping the destitute. May her soul rest in peace,” tweeted Irani.

Transport minister Nitin Gadkari also expressed his condolences on Twitter.