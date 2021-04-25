As the country is battling the scourge of the current second wave of Covid, the Ministry of Railways is deploying a no-holds-barred approach by re-mobilising its initiative of Covid Care Isolation Coaches, already devised during the initial wave of Covid 19 with add-on conveniences.

As a measure of preparedness, Covid Care coaches have been readied to serve as an additional health care facility for the isolation of Covid patients with mild symptoms. These coaches have now been additionally fitted with conveniences viz. coolers, jute-mats to cater to the current hot weather conditions.

In this regard, the State Govts have been advised on the Modalities& Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in place and the availability of Covid care coaches. Nearly 4000 Covid Care Coaches with 64000 beds have positioned at various railway stations in the country, some of which have already served the isolation needs of patients in the first wave of Covid.

The position of isolation coaches in the high- Covid-afflicted zones are as under:

In Delhi, 50 coaches (with 800 beds) are deployed at Shakurbasti station (4 patients are currently admitted & 25 coaches (with 400 beds) are made available at Anand Vihar Terminal.

At Nandurbar (Maharashtra), 21 coaches (with 378 beds) are positioned and currently, 55 patients are admitted at this facility. At Bhopal station, 20 coaches have been positioned. 50 Coaches have been readied for deployment in Punjab and 20 coaches positioned for deployment in Jabalpur.

On the demand of State Governments, these isolation centres will cater to the needs of patients with mild and moderate symptoms (as directed to these facilities by State Health Authorities). The Railways takes all efforts to provide catering arrangements to these patients and maintain hygiene in these coaches.

The State Governments’ utilisation of the Isolation Coaches will be made available through updates from time to time.