Raids on to arrest Fastway owners, cable services hit in Punjab

A cable war in Punjab, aimed at gaining a monopoly over the lucrative cable trade, has left residents suffering as the Punjab Police intensified its search for the ‘absconding’ owner of Fastway Transmissions, Gurdeep Singh Jujhar, and others associated with the company.

Complaints of cable service disruptions have surfaced in various parts of the state, with many cable operators reporting wire theft at multiple locations.

Cable services in Amritsar, Mohali, Ferozepur, Fatehgarh Sahib, and other districts were affected, leading to frustration among residents.

Cable operators have accused the police of harassment and pressure to resume services or repair damaged wires. Protests by cable operators claim that the police are targeting them and attempting to sabotage the cable network system in Punjab.

While over 12 FIRs have been filed against cable operators linked to Fastway, none have been lodged against those responsible for cable theft or service disruptions. The AAP leadership in Punjab denied involvement in the cable war, asserting that the government does not intervene in business matters.

On the other hand, the Congress, BJP, and SAD have accused the AAP of employing various tactics to control the cable business. Despite police raids, the accused individuals have managed to evade arrest, complicating the situation.

The ongoing dispute involves an “attempt-to-murder” case where a victim claimed to be shot at for working with a rival cable company, according to Patiala Civil Lines SHO Harjinder Singh Dhillon.