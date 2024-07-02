Rahul’s statement on Hindutva gave BJP opportunity to do politics: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Tuesday said Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s speech on religions in Parliament gave an opportunity to the ruling BJP to manipulate his words and do politics.

Taking a dig at both sides, she said both the “ruling and the opposition should be serious inside and outside the Parliament”.

In a series of posts on ‘X’ in Hindi, Mayawati said, “Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar ensured respect for all religions by making the Constitution on the basis of secularism for the benefit, welfare and brotherhood of crores of people of different religions in the country. Both the ruling and the opposition should be serious inside and outside the Parliament.”

“But yesterday in Parliament, whatever the Leader of Opposition said regarding Hindu/Hindutva during the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address, BJP/NDA seems to be trying to take political advantage of it again,” she said.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo further asked, “How appropriate is it for the Congress to provide them an opportunity to do so? This is something to think about.”

Rahul Gandhi debuted as Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha on Monday. His remarks on Hindutva triggered a political firestorm as the Congress leader accused the BJP of spreading “violence, hatred and lies”, which, he said, were against the basic tenets of Hinduism advocated by Lord Shiva.

The BJP top brass –- Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh – dismissed the remarks as the INDIA bloc members rallied behind the Rae Bareli MP, who said that he represents not just the Congress, but the entire Opposition.