Rahul slams Modi govt’s decision to deny scholarships to marginalized students

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday strongly criticized the Modi government’s decision to deny National Overseas Scholarships to 66 Dalit, OBC, and Adivasi students, citing lack of funds.

“When a Dalit, backward, or tribal student wants to study – that’s when the Modi government suddenly remembers its budget. Out of 106 students selected for the National Overseas Scholarship, 66 deprived students were denied scholarships to study abroad simply because the government claims it has no funds,” Gandhi alleged in a post on his WhatsApp channel.

Gandhi condemned the government’s priorities, questioning why funds are readily available for foreign trips, publicity, and events, but not for supporting marginalized students.

“But thousands of crores are spent without hesitation on Modi ji’s foreign trips, propaganda, and event extravaganzas,” he said demanding: “The Modi government must immediately reverse this inhumane decision and send these 66 students abroad.”

Gandhi has been vocal about the need for better support systems for these students, including improved hostel conditions and timely disbursement of scholarships.

Gandhi also highlighted the deplorable conditions in residential hostels for Dalit, ST, EBC, OBC, and minority students, citing inadequate infrastructure, sanitation, and food facilities.

He pointed out the persistent delays and failures in post-matric scholarship disbursements, which hinder education opportunities for marginalized students.

Gandhi urged the government to allocate adequate funds to address deficiencies in education and ensure timely scholarship payments.

Gandhi’s criticism underscores the need for the government to reassess its priorities and ensure that marginalized students receive the support they need to pursue their education.