Rahul says Bihar has become centre of paper leak, terms Bihar’s caste census fake

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said Bihar has become the centre of paper leak, unemployment and poverty. The state has become the labour factory of India, but its people continue to suffer as the income goes to a few selected industrialists. This regime must be changed.

Addressing Congress workers at the party headquarters in Patna on Saturday, Rahul urged Congressmen to remain united with the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) and get ready to remove the NDA government in the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar.

“Bihar is a revolutionary state. It has brought major changes in the country. In the next elections too, congressmen and Mahagathbandhan must unite to defeat the BJP and the RSS. It is a struggle of two ideologies, a struggle between the politics of love and hatred,” he said.

Earlier addressing representatives from more than 250 social organisations at the ‘Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan’ in Patna, the former president of Congress Party said that there is a fight between the constitution of India and Manuwaad, between the ideology of love and equality and the ideology of hate and violence.

Continuing his scathing attack on RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for his true independence remark, Rahul said that Bhagwat’s observation also negates the very existence of India’s constitution.

“They (RSS and BJP) have been trying to remove the Constitution of India because it is this constitution that gives you the right to struggle for equality,” he said.

He called upon the civil societies to fight for their true representation in every sphere of life.

“You struggled for political representation, you got it. Today there are MPs and MLAs from various sections of the society. But you don’t have the power. Your representation does not matter as your power lies somewhere else. You must struggle to achieve that power,” he said.

He said that no industrialist is from Dalit, adivasi or backward class. They do not have any representation in executive boards of top corporate houses. Similarly, they don’t have representation in the media. They don’t even have proper representation in the government. Out of the 90 people who decide the country’s budget only three are from the downtrodden classes.

“They never talk about farmers or unemployment because they set the agenda that suits them. That is why I am fighting for proper caste-census, not like the caste-census in Bihar, it was fake. I also demand removal of the 50 per cent cap on reservations for SCs, STs and OBCs. I will continue to fight for it. I am not afraid of political loss,” he said.