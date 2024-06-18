Rahul questions PM Modi’s silence on NEET-UG exam row

Alleging scam in the 2024 NEET-UG exam, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence over the matter.

In a post on X, he said, “As always, Narendra Modi is maintaining silence on the issue of playing with the future of more than 24 lakh students in the NEET exam.”

Attacking the BJP, the Congress leader said, “The arrests in Bihar, Gujarat and Haryana clearly indicate that there is systematic organised corruption in the examination and these BJP-ruled states have become the epicenter of paper leaks.”

Referring to the Congress’ Lok Sabha poll manifesto “Nyay Patra” which had vowed to bring a strict policy against paper leaks, Gandhi said fulfilling the responsibility of the Opposition he was committed to strongly raise the voice of the youth from the streets to the Parliament.

Last week, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge demanded a Supreme Court monitored investigation into the matter.

“Modi government cannot shirk its accountability by placing the responsibility of its actions on the shoulders of NTA (National Testing Agency). The Congress party demands an impartial investigation under the supervision of the Supreme Court into the entire NEET scam,” he said.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan dismissed the allegation and said there was no paper leak in the NEET-UG exam.

Subodh Kumar Singh, Director General, National testing Agency (NTA) had also said the integrity of the exam was not compromised.