Rahul meets families of Hathras stampede victims, appeals for ex gratia

Rahul Gandhi visited Sligarh and Pilkhana of the Hathras and Aligarh districts, respectively on Friday to convey his condolences to the families of stampede victims.

After visiting the families of four deceased in Pilkhana, the Congress MP leader reached Hathras Green Park to meet the families of the victims there. Speaking to the media, he said the state government should help the poor families wholeheartedly at their hour of need.

He said the family members of the deceased complained to him that the administration had not made safety arrangements at the venue of the Satsang (religious congregation) which led to the mishap.

The leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha urged the government to extend compensation to the victims’ families as soon as possible.

Rahul Gandhi reached Khair by road from Delhi to visit the family of four deceased, Manju, wife of Chhote Lal, Pankaj, his son, Premvati, and Shanti Devi, wife of Vijay Singh. He consoled the bereaved family describing the incident as tragic.

Expressing grave concern over the tragic incident, he vowed to raise the matter in Parliament and assured solidarity of his party with the victims’ families.

Later, the Congress leader met the families of Asha Devi, Munni Devi, and Omvati, who died in the stampede, in Nabipur, Green Park in Hathras.

UP Congress President Ajay Rai accompanied Rahul Gandhi during the visit.