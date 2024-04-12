Rahul may campaign in Assam in second phase of LS polls

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to campaign in Assam after the first phase of Lok Sabha elections.

Rahul is expected to address a public rally at Nagaon in Assam on April 20 ahead of the second phase of the upcoming elections.

Assam’s voting process will take place in three phases and is slated for 19 April, 26 April, and 7 May.

There are also expectations of Priyanka Gandhi participating in election rallies in the Jorhat and Dibrugarh constituencies of Assam before the onset of the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls.

Rahul, who previously toured Jorhat and its surrounding areas during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, has decided not to campaign in those regions, according to reports.

Additionally, the Assam BJP had previously announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address several rallies in Assam and Tripura on 17 April.